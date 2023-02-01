District 742 Announces Smaller Kindergarten Classes and Other Changes for the 2023-24 School Year

By Alexander Fern / News Director

St. Cloud Area School District 742 announced changes for the upcoming school year, including reducing kindergarten class sizes.

The reductions mean that classes will be change from 22-24 children, and reducing to 18-21 instead.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they know class size is a important factor in changing academic outcomes and supporting students and staff. She added the initial priority is to provide additional allocations for our youngest leaners. However, the district hopes for additional funding from the state will help to lower class sizes in other grades in the future.

Along with the changes in size of classes, there have also been some administrative changes as well.

Jason Harris has been named as the title of Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education. Harris was previously a principal at South Junior High and has been Tech High School’s Principal. He will finish out this school year at Tech.

Along with Harris, Nikki Hansen has been appointed the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education. Hansen is the principal at Talahi Community School.

Mike Rivard will transition from Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education and become the Superintendent of Education Services for St. Cloud are schools. He’ll lead English, Special Education and Alternative Programs.