District 742 Granted $28,000 to Equip Buses With Cameras

By Alexander Fern / News Director

St. Cloud area district 742 was granted $28,000 to supply cameras in school buses.

Transportation Supervisor Natalie Ratha said the cameras “help our drivers focus on students at the stop. It’s an additional distraction to the driver to have to gather information of a bus safety violation.” Ratha also says that the cameras will help identify any vehicles disobeying bus safety laws and help the Police issue tickets.