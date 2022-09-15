Division Street Construction Closes Road Monday, September 19th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A portion of a bridge on Division Street or Highway 23 in St. Cloud will undergo construction on Monday.

Stearns County officials say the closed area is on the bridge over the railroad between 6th and 10th Avenues in Waite Park.

The county is also advising people to take alternate routes when they can and to expects traffic delays in the work zones.

Any questions or concerns can be answered by the Stearns County Highway Department.