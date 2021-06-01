Division Street Construction Underway

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Beginning today, St. Cloud drivers are advised that traffic on 13 Ave. N and S in Waite Park will have restricted access to Division Street.

Eastbound and Westbound traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, expect delays, and to use caution while driving through work zone areas. Detours will be posted, a map of those detours can be found here.

Additional information on this project can be found at the Stearns County website.