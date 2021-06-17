Division Street Road Work Project Update

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud area drivers are advised that traffic on Waite Avenue will have restricted access to Division St. beginning Monday. This is the area just west of the Crossroads Center Mall and into Waite Park.

Drivers traveling northbound and southbound on Waite Avenue will be detoured, and eastbound and westbound traffic on Division will continue to be reduced to one lane.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, expect delays, and to use caution when traveling through the work zone areas. Addition information on this project can be found at the Stearns County website. Dates and timeframes are weather dependent.

The detour map can be found below.