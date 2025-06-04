SCPD Respond To DMV Text Scam

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A text scam that tells people they have unpaid tickets has St. Cloud Police responding. Police say that calls about people being scammed after being told to pay outstanding traffic tickets have increased. These texts will often send a message claiming you have 24 or 48 hours to pay outstanding tickets or else you could face punishment.

SCPD have stated that courts and law enforcement do not use text messages to contact people. Scam text messages may also ask you for personal information and not to tell others you have fees to pay. If you receive a text message that says you have outstanding tickets, or anything similar, do not respond or click any links attached.

If you think you have been scammed by a message like this, contact Police, your bank and change your passwords. The St. Cloud Police front desk can be reached at (320) 345-4444.