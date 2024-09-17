DNR confirms zebra mussels in Ann Lake, Sherburne County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in a Sherburne County lake after taking water samples.

Following up on an earlier report of zebra mussels, the Sherburne County Soil and Water Conservation District and a volunteer in partnership with the DNR took samples from Ann Lake near Zimmerman on two different days.

The samples showed high counts of zebra mussel larvae, indicating the presence of the invasive species.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers, and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants, or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html) if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.