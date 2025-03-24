DNR implements burning restrictions in several Minnesota counties

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is implementing restrictions on burning vegetative debris due to increased wildfire risk.

The restriction began Monday, March 24, 2025, and applies in 15 Minnesota counties, including Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright.

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.