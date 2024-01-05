DNR opens 200 summer 2024 internship applications

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota DNR is looking for “passionate and dedicated” students for the summer.

The DNR announced Friday they’ve begun accepting applications for 2024 and are looking to fill 200 paid summer internships.

Internship opportunities range throughout the state from fisheries, forestry, park operations, communications and more.

Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week and receive a competitive wage of $19 per hour.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 with positions starting in May and June.

To learn more and apply, visit the DNR Internship webpage.