DNR Reminder: Fish House Removal Date In Central Minnesota is Coming

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you enjoy ice fishing with a fish house your season is coming to an end in Central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that all fish houses in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota must be removed from lakes no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 6th.

MN DNR

Noting the freezing and thawing we’ve seen over the last few weeks, it may take some work to get fish houses loose so the DNR is urging people not to procrastinate and wait until the final day to remove it.

The DNR reserves the right to confiscate, remove or destroy fish houses that remain on lakes past the deadline. By the way, the deadline for the northern third of Minnesota is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20th.