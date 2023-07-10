Jul 10, 2023

DNR Seeking State Fair Volunteers

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Minnesota DNR is seeking out volunteers for several positions at this years Minnesota State Fair.

The positions available include;

  • Voice of Smokey Bear
  • Invasive Species Display Assistance
  • Wildlife Wing Interpreter
  • Wildfire Prevention Volunteer
  • Greeter and Rover

Meals and parking are the responsibility of the volunteer, and all volunteers must pass background checks, and a safety quiz.

Volunteers also receive free admission to the fair each day you volunteer.

For more information on becoming a volunteer at the Minnesota State Fair, go to the 2023 MN State Fair DNR Volunteer Positions.

