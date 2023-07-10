DNR Seeking State Fair Volunteers

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Minnesota DNR is seeking out volunteers for several positions at this years Minnesota State Fair.

The positions available include;

Voice of Smokey Bear

Invasive Species Display Assistance

Wildlife Wing Interpreter

Wildfire Prevention Volunteer

Greeter and Rover

Meals and parking are the responsibility of the volunteer, and all volunteers must pass background checks, and a safety quiz.

Volunteers also receive free admission to the fair each day you volunteer.

For more information on becoming a volunteer at the Minnesota State Fair, go to the 2023 MN State Fair DNR Volunteer Positions.