Jul 10, 2023
DNR Seeking State Fair Volunteers
By Alexander Fern / News Director
The Minnesota DNR is seeking out volunteers for several positions at this years Minnesota State Fair.
The positions available include;
- Voice of Smokey Bear
- Invasive Species Display Assistance
- Wildlife Wing Interpreter
- Wildfire Prevention Volunteer
- Greeter and Rover
Meals and parking are the responsibility of the volunteer, and all volunteers must pass background checks, and a safety quiz.
Volunteers also receive free admission to the fair each day you volunteer.
For more information on becoming a volunteer at the Minnesota State Fair, go to the 2023 MN State Fair DNR Volunteer Positions.