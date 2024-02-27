DNR urges fish houses be removed from ice as deadlines approach

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Given poor ice conditions and forecasted warm weather, the Minnesota DNR wants to remind anyone with a fish house that’s still on the ice to start planning its removal as deadlines are approaching.

The removal deadline for the southern two-thirds of Minn. is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 4. The northern third of the state’s is 11:59 p.m. on March 18.

If a fish house isn’t removed by deadline, a DNR Conservation Officer may confiscate or destroy it.

The DNR says that despite these deadlines, people should monitor ice conditions and consider removing fish houses in advance.

That means removing them completely. Do not leave your fish house at a public access and do not leave any trash or other materials on the ice.