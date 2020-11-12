DNR Urges Hunters for Samples of CWD Testing from Deer

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to urge hunters to drop off the head of deer for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.

The Department says testing is crucial to managing an always-fatal disease and every sample counts as it gives them information about where the disease is.

According to the Department, deer 1 year or older needs to be tested for CWD, and sampling locations can be found here.

For more information on how to prep for sampling, visit the DNR website.