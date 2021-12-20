Do You Use Public or Private Transportation in Central Minnesota? If So, Your Input is Wanted

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

If you use a private or public form of transportation to get around in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne or Wright counties there’s a important survey posted to help assess your needs.

The Region 7W Transportation Board is asking riders, families and caregivers to take an online survey. It’s also open to businesses and organizations that provide transportation in the 4-counties.

MnDOT District 3 Transportation Planner Tom Cruikshank is leading the effort to revise transportation planning and says feedback is valuable for future rider services for organizations like the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and updating their five year plan.

The plan helps identify ways and projects to coordinate transit services for the elderly, disabled and low-income. The survey is open until January 31st, we have a link on the news page of KVSC.org.

The survey is also available in Spanish and Somali.