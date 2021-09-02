Donate To Afgan Refugees At St. Cloud Regional Airport Today

Nyah Adams / News Director

Landline Bus Company is collecting donation’s for Afgan refugees at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Refugees arriving in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin have very little except the clothes on their back. Seven Minnesota and Wisconsin Cities are inviting people to bring, news clothing, hygiene products and other items to their drop-off locations.

Donations will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Donations run through tomorrow, September 3rd but there is a GoFundMe set up for people who want to donate.

As of September 1st, Landline has raised more than $15,000 for the cause.

Other Minnesotan cities participating in Landlines donation drop-off are Duluth International Airport, and the Landline depot adjacent to Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.

For more information visit Landline Company’s website.