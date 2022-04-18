Donate Today! St. Cloud State Hosts Toy Drive for Children in Ukraine

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University says they are accepting gently used and new toys for children Ukrainian refugee camps.

Starting Monday, you can bring donations to these campus dop-off points:

The Veterans Resource Center (Administrative Services Building, room100)

Student Life and Development (Atwood Memorial Center, room 110)

Organizer say you can also donate online by visiting the St. Cloud State Foundation website and clicking on “make gift” on the righthand side of your screen. Once prompted to choose a fund, choose other fund and request it to be made to the Veterans Resource Center Fund- Children of Ukraine.

To make a donation over the phone call 320-308-3984. Toys will be shipped out the week of May 1st.