By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Drivers can expect a three-day closure of an intersection in downtown St. Cloud starting tomorrow.

The City Engineer’s Office says from Wednesday, September 11th, through Friday, September 13th, the intersection of West St. Germain Street and 7th Avenue, near Green Thumb Flowers, will be closed for planned surface maintenance.

They say there will be no detour posted.