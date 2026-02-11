Feb 11, 2026
Dr. Jason Woods, Vice President of SEM and Student affairs, leaves SCSU
By Shay Lelonek / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Effective immediately, Dr. Jason Woods will no longer serve as the Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) and Student Affairs.
SCSU President Gregory Tomso made the announcement to SCSU Staff and Faculty on Wednesday, February 11.
Brandie Yale, Associate Vice President for Strategic and Presidential Communications, wrote in a statement to KVSC, “while we don’t comment on specific personnel matters, we appreciate Dr. Woods’ service to the University over the past 7 years. We are using his departure as an opportunity to reorganize our existing structure to better support our recruitment and retention goals.”
Woods was named as the Vice President of SEM in December 2018 as the first person to hold the position.
President Tomso also announced other changes including:
- The Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, and Admissions offices will move into the division of Academic Affairs. An interim Associate Vice President for Enrollment will be appointed by the Provost to oversee these areas.
- Student Affairs will becomes its own division, and Tomso will be seeking nominations from faculty and staff who may be interested in becoming the interim Vice President for Student Affairs.
- Tomso authorized two new hires in Student Affairs including hiring an Assistant Director in Student Accessibility Services and starting a national search for a permanent Dean of Students.
- Academic Affairs is creating a new position; the Executive Director of Student Success. According to the announcement, this position will “advance [the university’s] efforts to retain and support students during their academic journey.”
- University Communications will move to University Affairs and will report to Judith Siminoe on an interim basis.