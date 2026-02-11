Dr. Jason Woods, Vice President of SEM and Student affairs, leaves SCSU

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Effective immediately, Dr. Jason Woods will no longer serve as the Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) and Student Affairs.

SCSU President Gregory Tomso made the announcement to SCSU Staff and Faculty on Wednesday, February 11.

Brandie Yale, Associate Vice President for Strategic and Presidential Communications, wrote in a statement to KVSC, “while we don’t comment on specific personnel matters, we appreciate Dr. Woods’ service to the University over the past 7 years. We are using his departure as an opportunity to reorganize our existing structure to better support our recruitment and retention goals.”

Woods was named as the Vice President of SEM in December 2018 as the first person to hold the position.

President Tomso also announced other changes including: