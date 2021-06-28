Drive By Shooting In St. Cloud Leaves Two Wounded

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud police were called to a report of a drive by shooting near Reach Up Park last Friday.

When officers arrived at on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southeast they found two 17-year-old male victims, from St. Cloud, with gunshot wounds.

The teenage boys needed emergency first aid by the officers before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance in serious condition. Both victims received a single gunshot wound and at this time both are in stable condition.

The police investigation shows a suspect was in his vehicle when he drove by Reach Up Park and fired multiple gunshots towards the victims.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white sedan. It is still an active investigation and the motive behind the shooting is still being determined.