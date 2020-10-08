Drive Through Option for Absentee Voters in Stearns County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With many absentee voters popping up all over Stearns County, another option is available for those on the move.

A ballot drop-off drive-thru has been set up outside of the Stearns County’s Service Center. This will make voting more convenient for residents of Stearns County. Location and times are listed below.

Stearns County Service Center: 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels said that up to 150 people a day are going to be at the drop-off drive through starting November 3rd for the November 3 General Election.