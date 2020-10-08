Oct 8, 2020
Drive Through Option for Absentee Voters in Stearns County
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
With many absentee voters popping up all over Stearns County, another option is available for those on the move.
A ballot drop-off drive-thru has been set up outside of the Stearns County’s Service Center. This will make voting more convenient for residents of Stearns County. Location and times are listed below.
- Stearns County Service Center: 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels said that up to 150 people a day are going to be at the drop-off drive through starting November 3rd for the November 3 General Election.