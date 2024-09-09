Driver Falls Asleep and Crashes without a Seatbelt

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

HOLDING TWP., Minn. — One man is hurt after falling asleep at the wheel and rolling his car.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:02 a.m. on Monday, September 9th, 23-year-old Adam Jeffery Young from Albany was driving southbound on County Road 9 in Holding Township when he fell asleep.

Deputies say that’s when his car left the roadway and rolled.

Young was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was transported by Mayo Ambulance for treatment and is expected to recover.