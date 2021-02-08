Driver Lost Control of Vehicle on HWY 169

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Sherburne County Sheriff’s department responded Saturday to a crash where no one was seriously hurt.

38-year-old Ashley Fitch of Zimmerman, MN, was traveling south on US Highway 169 near Mile 167 when she lost control of her vehicle.

After that she ran off the roadway, hitting a roadside sign and came to a stop in the median.

She was transported via North Memorial Ambulance to Princeton Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.