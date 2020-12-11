Driving Fatalities in Minnesota Up From Last Year

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The number of traffic-related deaths in Minnesota is on the rise according to numbers by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

There has been a total of 40 fatalities this year in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Wright counties combined. Eleven of those fatalities occurred in Stearns County and 14 in Sherburne County.

From January through November, 366 people in Minnesota have been killed in traffic crashes in 2020, compared to 339 this time last year.

In the state, there were 31 fatal crashes in November, compared to 27 last year.

The full page of information on fatal crash numbers can be found here.