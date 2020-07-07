DNR To Conduct Well Samples in Kandiyohi County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Homeowners in Kandiyohi County can expect mail from the DNR asking permission to collect water samples from their wells.

The DNR will be looking for about 90 wells to use in the county’s groundwater atlas.

Candidates will be selected based on geology, location, well depth and well construction.

The DNR says the atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability and guide decisions for well and septic system construction.

County atlases are completed in two parts over the course of several years. Part A was completed in 2019 and Part B is expected to be completed in 2022.