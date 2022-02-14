Eagle Cam Shows That Spring Is Right Around the Corner

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources released some egg-citing news earlier this weekend.

MNDNR photo of the bald eagle laying her egg

The DNR announced that their Nongame Wildlife EagleCam captured video of a female Bald Eagle laying her first egg of the season.

Eagles tend to lay their eggs at around sunset during this time of the year. Both the male and female Eagles will take turns sitting on the eggs for around 38 days until the eaglets hatch in the early spring.

You can check out the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Eagle Cam that is live streaming to their website.