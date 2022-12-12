Early School Closures Tuesday for St. Cloud District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen

KVSC staff report

Both St. Cloud School District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen are letting students out of school two hours early Tuesday.

St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam is recognizing the winter weather heading to the area and aside from classes, all after school programs, athletics, adult basic education, McKinley ALC classes are cancelled Tuesday.

Sartell-St. Stephen District 748 is doing the same with no afternoon Preschool, no Community Ed classes and KIDSTART and KIDSTOP will only remain open until 4 p.m.

St. Cloud is expected to receive a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet Tuesday as a winter storm warning is in effect for much of Minnesota.