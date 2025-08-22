Early voting in Wright County to open this weekend

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Wright County Elections will be open for early voting this weekend for the Minn. Senate District 29 election after the death of Sen. Bruce Anderson.

Wright County Elections will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.

Voters should go to the Taxpayer Services Counter on the first floor of the Wright County Government Center to cast a ballot, according to a media release from county officials.

Those who have received an absentee ballot in the mail are encouraged to return their ballot in-person at the Government Center to ensure their ballot is counted.