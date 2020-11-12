Eastbound I-94 open. Westbound Remains Closed Rogers to Monticello, Wright County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Eastbound Interstate 94 is now open for all drivers, but westbound remains closed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 94 remains closed to all traffic until further notice (up to 5 p.m.) between Rogers and Monticello due to a multiple vehicle crash.

All westbound lanes are blocked between Wright County Road 19 Albertville and Highway 25 Monticello.

If you are headed in this area, follow I-94 Alternative Route signs along Highway 101 Rogers to Highway 10 Elk River to Highway 25 Big Lake to I-94 Monticello, or Highway 24 Clear Lake to i-94 Clearwater.