Eat Breakfast on the Farm Saturday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Bakeberg Family will again host Breakfast on the Farm in Waverly.

This is the family’s ninth time hosting the Wright and Carver County event.

The nonprofit group is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Parking is available at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School with free shuttles bringing people to and from Goldview Farms.

The freewill donation breakfast will also include farm tours, a petting zoo, interactive farm machinery displays and free samples from local producers.

All proceeds with be donated to local food shelves.