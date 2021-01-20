Economic Outlook Panel at St. Cloud State University

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be welcoming Minnesota’s State Economist and head of the Economic Analyses unit at Minnesota Management and Budget for an economic outlook panel.

Laura Kalambokidis will join local and regional economists for an in-depth Economic Outlook panel on February 4th.

The panel will provide local business leaders and community members with an outlook of the economy as it pertains to central Minnesota through international, national, state and local views.

Dean of the School of Public Affairs, King Banaian says, “The Economic Outlook will be very important for business leaders and public officials as we begin to exit the pandemic”.

You can join the free online event here or through Huskies Connect.