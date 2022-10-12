Oct 12, 2022
Effective Immediately; Reduced Lanes on Veterans Bridge
By Nyah Adams / News Director
Traffic on Veterans Bridge in St. Cloud will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. effective immediately.
The City of St. Cloud says only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction between Riverside Drive Northeast to 5th Avenue North due to bridge repairs.
Officials note the daily closure is expected to last until Thursday, October 20th as long as weather permits.
To learn more information on road projects in St. Cloud, visit the City of St. Cloud’s website.