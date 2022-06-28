Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Sartell

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Sixteen new Electric Vehicle, or EV, charging stations are coming to the city of Sartell.

On Monday night Sartell City Council approved a ten-year agreement with Carbon Solutions Group to install sixteen Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in eight locations around the city.

Engagement Director with the city of Sartell Nikki Sweeter reports the plan is for the vendor to install and operate the charging infrastructure and maintain the units at no cost. The company will also provide an annual utilization bonus payment for each charging station to the city. Sartell officials estimate receiving more than $13,000 in annual revenue payments.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization has received multiple comments in community surveys about the desire to have EV charging stations in the area.

The eight locations for the EV charging stations will be: Sartell Community Center, Scheels Athletic Complex, City Hall, Pinecone Central Park, Sauk River Regional Park, St. Cloud Orthopedic Field, Watab Creek Park, and Val Smith Park. The stations will be installed next year.

It will cost about $30 to fully charge an EV and the car will travel approximately 350 miles.