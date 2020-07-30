Jul 30, 2020
Elk River Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Big Lake
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
A man was injured after a motorcycle was rear ended Wednesday night near Big Lake.
The State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 11 p.m. as 43-year-old David Dimaggio of Elk River was stopped at the light on County Road 17 at the intersection with Highway 10.
Nineteen-year-old Noah Hedlund of Monticello was behind driving a Porche Cayenne and rear ended Dimaggio at the light.
Dimaggio was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.