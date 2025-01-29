Elks Down Crush in Speedy Game.

By John Clement / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Tuesday, January 28, 2025 The Saint Cloud Crush fell to the Elk River Elks by a score of 7-2 during 3 fast paced periods. The game started with pretty even play with the Elks scoring first. The Crush were able to gain some momentum with a goal to tie the game in the second period but were unable to keep control of the puck and that led to another goal by Elk River to go back ahead. In the third period the Elks took over and scored 5 times including 2 shorthanded on the same penalty kill.

Next Up: The St. Cloud Crush take on Bemidji at Bemidji Community Arena this Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Photo Credit: St. Cloud Tech Activities Dept.