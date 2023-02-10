Emerald Ash Borer Infestation in St. Cloud Area

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed an emerald ash borer infestation in St. Cloud. St. Cloud’s city leadership is encouraging residents to look for signs of the invasive insect.

There are signs you should look for when checking for emerald ash borer.

Damaged trees Emerald Ash Borer

Identify an ash tree which has branches that come off the trunk directly across from each other.

Check for bark cracks. The insect’s larvae tunnels under the bark and can cause the bark to split open, revealing the S-shaped tunnels from the larvae underneath.

Contact a professional if you feel your ash tree may be infested with emerald ash borers.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture reports Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the insect. There are approximately one billion ash trees in the state, the most of any in the nation.

A way you can help stop the spread includes not transporting firewood. You should buy firewood locally from approved vendors, and burn it where you buy it.