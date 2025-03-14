Emmett Doyle Performs on Monday Night Live on March 17

For the episode of Monday Night Live that airs on St. Patrick’s Day, KVSC fittingly welcomes a singer-songwriter who often draws on his Irish heritage when crafting his tunes.

Emmett Doyle is a folk singer based out of Minneapolis. He draws on his own working-class background when writing the lyrics to his socially conscious songs and shapes the music around influences ranging from American country to blues to Irish traditionals.

You can hear the latest episode of Monday Night Live‘s 34th season by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on March 17. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.