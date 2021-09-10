Enjoy Fall Festivities At The Historic Harvest Fest Sept. 25th

Nyah Adams / News Director

Fall is just around the corner and the Stearns History Museum wants you to celebrate with them September 25th at the Historic Harvest Fest!

This old-school event takes you through the lens of history and the magic of harvest season. The event will have vintage carnival games, crafts with harvested items, and lessons on how to can and preserve your own food.

The admission fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Museum members will get in for free. Tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

For ticket purchase and more information check out the Stearns History Museum website or call (320)-253-8424.