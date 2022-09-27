Sep 27, 2022

Enter St. Cloud’s GREATER Photo Contest for a Chance to Be Featured

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The city of St. Cloud has announced the date for entering their annual photo contest. St. Cloud is asking for pictures that show what makes St. Cloud a great place to “live, work, and play.”

Organizers say there is a cash prize for winners that go from $500 for first place, $300 for second, and $200 for third place. They note the winning photo will be featured in future city marketing efforts.

The deadline for entries is 4 p.m. March 3rd and the winner will be announced at an April 2023 City Council meeting.

To enter the contest and learn more information visit the Photo Contest Website.

