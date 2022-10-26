“EPIC” Seeking Volunteers for Student Career Exploration Event

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

“EPIC” is searching for volunteers to help with setting-up and tearing-down booths, check in attendees and monitor and directing traffic this Friday.

Google Images

“EPIC” is an annual, high-quality student career exploration event bridging education and industry for over 5,000 Central Minnesota high school students.

The non-profit is hosting the event for a hands-on career exploration for over 5,000 high school students in Central Minnesota.

Volunteers will be needed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and specific roles will be dispersed depending on availability. Set up will open up Thursday evening and open up again Friday morning.

For more information or to register, contact Mary Krippner by email at mkripper@unitedwayhelps.org.