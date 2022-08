By Nyah Adams / News Director

A fire at the Grede Foundry in St. Cloud left damages to equipment around 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 22nd.

The St. Cloud Fire department says all units were dispatched for the piece of equipment that was on fire inside the building.

Firefighters report that the initial arriving engine company put out the fire and additional units helped to ventilate the building.

They add that no injuries have been reported.