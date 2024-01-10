Expect $1 tab renewal surcharge at local DMVs

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

If you decide to renew your license tabs at the local DMV instead of by mail, it’s going to cost you a little extra.

The Minnesota State Legislature approved a $1 surcharge for license tab renewals at DMV offices at in an effort to support local DMVs from additional revenue being taken at the state level.

In 2023, two DMV offices closed and the current trends suggest that more offices may close in the future.

The surcharge went into effect Jan. 1.

And: Wright County’s DMV says they hope the $1 fee will not deter people from using their services.