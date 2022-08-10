Expect Lane Closures on the I-94 Bridge in St. Cloud Next Week

By Nyah Adams / News Director

MnDOT says to expect lane closures on the I-94 bridge in southwest St. Cloud as crews start construction Monday, August 15th.

MnDOT

Each direction west of the Highway 23 interchange bridge will be closed for resurfacing and repairs. Officials say it’s a good idea to look for alternate routes.

Crews also say you can also expect lane shifts and reduced speeds as crews work.

For more information on this or other roadwork projects, visit the MnDOT website.