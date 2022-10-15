Explosive Second Period Guides Huskies To Third Win

The SCSU Men’s squad started their weekend series versus the Badgers off on very good footing.

Sloppiness pervaded the first 20 for the Huskies, a team that looked like they were tight coming off a bye week. Once the Huskies got into their groove early in the second, the game opened up considerably. Former Badger commit and Wisconsin native Grant Cruikshank ripped one passed Jared Moe’s blocker 3:56 into the middle frame. Micah Miller tried to wrap it around the Winnipeg draft pick, the resulting ricochet landed right on Grant’s stick for the first tally.

After Cruikshank, a youth movement formed on the scoresheet. Separated by just a minute and a second, Freshman Grant Achan and Cooper Wylie both tallied their first goals of their collegiate career. Achan’s was a shorthanded goal, the first of the season for the Huskies, who had 10 shorties last campaign. Wylie’s was helped by a screen from Zach Okabe, causing Jared Moe not to see the puck at all.

Wisconsin would cut the deficit in the latter stages of the third, but the Huskies had two answers for Mathieu De St. Phalle’s tally. The defensive pair of Meier and Anhorn notched the last two scores for St. Cloud State. Meier scored from his office in front of the net and Anhorn holds onto his title of leading scorer on SCSU.

SCSU and Wisconsin will play again at 7 pm on October 15th. Wisconsin is seeking their first win of the season. The Huskies will go for their second non-conference sweep of the young 2022-23 campaign.