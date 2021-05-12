Extreme Fire Danger Today into Fishing Opener Weekend

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As we approach the fishing opener in Minnesota, weather could have an impact on how residents celebrate this weekend.

St. Cloud State University Meteorology Professor Bob Weisman says a combination of warm temperatures, dry air, and the lack of rain will continue to produce high to extreme fire danger in central Minnesota.

On Thursday, Weisman expects to see the worst conditions due to the stronger winds. Even past Thursday, wildfires could easily get out of control.

With the fishing opener this weekend, residents should watch for any campfires with conditions being favorable for the fires to spread quickly.