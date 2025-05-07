Faith Boblett Is Featured on Monday Night Live Presents on May 12

On Monday, May 12th, KVSC’s summer series Monday Night Live Presents will air a live performance by Faith Boblett.

Faith Boblett is a singer-songwriter based in Minneapolis. She places music that bridges the gaps between pop and Americana.

Faith Boblett brought her trusty guitar to SCSU’s Atwood Outdoor Amphitheater for a concert last fall that was co-presented by Project 37 and KVSC. And we’re going to bring you every note of that performance right here on the KVSC airwaves.

Tune into Monday Night Presents Faith Boblett this coming Monday at 9:00 PM. Only on KVSC, Radio as Local as It Gets.

This episode of Monday Night Live Presents is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund