Fall Art Crawl Friday in St. Cloud Features Artist Demonstrations

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud is featuring its downtown Art Crawl Friday Night. It’s one of four art crawls with thousands of visitors annually.

Things get started at 4 p.m. where art crawlers can walk through downtown and visit businesses, restaurants and bars that are part of the event all along West St. Germain Street and 5th Avenue South. At the Paramount Center for the Arts they’re featuring activities in three galleries. Some of their artists include:

Lindsey Halleckson with a reception at 4 p.m in the main floor lobby. You can view her exhibit “Conversing with Forest, Air and Light” that reflects scientific data denoting changes in coniferous forest to the atmosphere’s chemistry.

Kayla Boeckman will have an exhibit in Gallery C where you can view how meditation and mindfulness has influenced her work over the past seven years.

The St. Cloud State University Alumni Art Show where the work of 12 artists visually depict Just Passing By in Gallery Saint Germain with a reception at 5:30 p.m.

Other venues with art and music include Jules Bistro, Baby’s on Broadway, Spice of Life Tea Shop, The White Horse, Whit Gallery, Veranda Lounge at the Pioneer Place, EnduRUNce and many other local businesses. The art crawl runs until 8 p.m. Friday.