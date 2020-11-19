Fall Commencement Postponed at St. Cloud State University

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has decided to postpone their Fall Commencement Ceremony due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The ceremony which was scheduled for December 18th date will now be moved to March 12, 2021

There will be a virtual ceremony for Fall 2020 graduates on December 18th. Graduates will also receive a graduation package which will be delivered on or around December 18th.

You can find updates on commencement here.