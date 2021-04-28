Family Scavenger Hunt Thursday Night in Downtown St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

You can join the St. Cloud community, with a free, family event that will feature fun activities, readings from local celebrities and more on Thursday night.

The event is inspired by the popular Imagination Library book, Llama Llama Red Pajama and will take place from 5-7 p.m.

Starting at the St. Cloud Library, stop by the United Way table to pick up a scavenger hunt that will have you hunting down llamas as you make your way to the St. Cloud Police Department. At each location, you’ll be met by members of the police and fire department for live book readings.

Make your way through the scavenger hunt to be entered to win prizes like books, coloring books and bikes.