Farmers to Families Free Food Boxes Program Giving out Free Food in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Once again the FACT (Feeding Area Children Together) program will be participating in The Farmers to Families Free Food Boxes Program.

In total they have 1,300 boxes of free food that include fresh veggies and fruits, chicken (or a different non-pork protein) dairy products and 1,300 gallons of milk to give out to those who need it in the community.

They start at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, April 24th and will stay open till all the boxes have been given out.

No forms, no questions – drive through and get food for yourself, and/or pick up for others.

This food pick up location address is 2625 Clearwater Rd. in St. Cloud.