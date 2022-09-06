Fatal Accident Near Highway 15 and County Road 27 Leaves One Dead

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A 22 year-old Monticello man has died following a fatal crash near Highway 15 and County Road 27.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the 2013 Dodge was traveling South on Highway 15 when it went off road right. The driver attempted to correct the slide, but over corrected causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver, who will be identified later, was traveling with two children. One child 4 years of age who is in non-life threatening condition and and one infant who was unharmed.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Dassel Fire/Rescue, Life Link helicopter and Mayo Ambulance all assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with the crash.